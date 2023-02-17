Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells $150,135.84 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.9 %

AVY opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day moving average of $182.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

