Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after buying an additional 377,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.88.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

