Avient Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Avient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Avient Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $31,692,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $29,313,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $26,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,684,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

