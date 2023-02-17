Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 375,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 650,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,275. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

