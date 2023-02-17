Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ASM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 650,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
