Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 650,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

