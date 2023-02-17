Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Avnet has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,617,000 after buying an additional 108,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Avnet by 1,155.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 107,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.