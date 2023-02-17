Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $10.54 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $153.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $10.54 or 0.00044174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00219367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.30 or 1.00047325 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.0005393 USD and is up 11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $134,552,284.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.