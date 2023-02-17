AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AXTI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
AXT Stock Performance
AXTI stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.06.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
