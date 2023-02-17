AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXTI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Performance

AXTI stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 417,483 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.