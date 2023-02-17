AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 397,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AZZ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. 76,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.58 million, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $3,204,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

