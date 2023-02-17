B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

