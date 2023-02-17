Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.13) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TKA opened at €6.83 ($7.34) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.82.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

