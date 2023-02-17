Balancer Market Capitalization Achieves $341.90 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $341.90 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $7.24 or 0.00029698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00430296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.86 or 0.28503566 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,412,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,238,713 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool.The protocol operates a few types of pools:Private pools give the owner governance over the pool, and make the person the sole contributor of liquidity to the pool. Also, all the parameters are mutable by the owner.Shared pools are for those who want to become liquidity providers (LPs). The LPs are rewarded with the Balancer Pool Tokens (BPTs).Smart pools are similar to private pools but are controlled by a smart contract. They also reward using BPTs and allow anyone to contribute liquidity to the pool.For Balancer, security is a top priority and that is why the protocol has been fully audited three times by Trail of Bits, ConsenSys and OpenZeppelin. There are no admin keys or backdoors, hence, making it trustless, and the balancer pools are not upgradeable. Balancer does not support tokens that do not conform to the ERC-20 standard, even though they may be in use on some pools. The tokens held on Balancer pools are not controlled by Balancer, but are smart contracts. Nevertheless, that does not remove the inherent risks of smart contracts. The configurable rights pools (CRPs) ensure that tokens with known issues are barred from being used in pools. It further ensures that all other tokens safely interact with the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.