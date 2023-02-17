Balancer Market Capitalization Achieves $341.90 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $341.90 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $7.24 or 0.00029698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,412,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,238,713 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
