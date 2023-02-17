BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 553,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.63. 42,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

