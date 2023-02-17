Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $2.70 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBD. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Banco Bradesco to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of BBD opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

