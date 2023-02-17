BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.61. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.