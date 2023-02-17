Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 13.4% in January

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 221,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Stories

