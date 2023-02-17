Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $241.75 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00008309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,526,569 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

