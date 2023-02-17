Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Bandwidth Trading Down 2.7 %

Bandwidth Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 260,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $54.67.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

