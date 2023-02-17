Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,752

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 4,777 ($57.99) to GBX 5,752 ($69.82) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BGEO opened at GBX 2,850 ($34.60) on Thursday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($11.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,015 ($36.60). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,643.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,310.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 100,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,544 ($30.88), for a total value of £2,544,000 ($3,088,128.19). Insiders have sold 202,746 shares of company stock valued at $515,517,548 over the last ninety days.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

