Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $100.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.