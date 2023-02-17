Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$164.34 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.10.

Shares of BMO traded down C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 579,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,168. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.54. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$113.73 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.9900018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

