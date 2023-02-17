Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at CSFB

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.15.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$0.49 on Friday, hitting C$72.98. 1,591,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,667. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

