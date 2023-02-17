Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.62. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Bank7 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

