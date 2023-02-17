Barclays Cuts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 390

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 397 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.19) to GBX 290 ($3.52) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.07) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 331.29 ($4.02).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 256.70 ($3.12) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.49). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The stock has a market cap of £15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 763.24.

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

About Legal & General Group

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($1,993.45). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($1,993.45). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,797.60). Insiders purchased 6,883 shares of company stock worth $1,752,636 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.