Barclays Lowers St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,469

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 1,507 ($18.29) to GBX 1,469 ($17.83) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,153 ($14.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.63) to GBX 1,310 ($15.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,365 ($16.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,416.17 ($17.19).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,241.50 ($15.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,843.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,138.43. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 904.60 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,538.50 ($18.68).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

