Barclays Trims St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price to GBX 1,469

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,507 ($18.29) to GBX 1,469 ($17.83) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,365 ($16.57) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,412.00.

Shares of STJPF opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

