Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.08

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.08 and traded as high as C$23.33. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$23.00, with a volume of 6,248,052 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ABX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.09. The company has a market cap of C$39.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

