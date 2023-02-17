Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 30,358 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.