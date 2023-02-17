Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

BBWI opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

