Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 7,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $160.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $99.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Battalion Oil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.21%. Analysts forecast that Battalion Oil Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

