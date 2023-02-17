Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 7,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Battalion Oil Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $160.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
