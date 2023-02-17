Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:BMW opened at €99.24 ($106.71) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($107.98).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.