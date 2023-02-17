BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at C$60.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.95. BCE has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5499997 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.967 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.64%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

