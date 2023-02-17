Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

BCEKF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 55,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,997. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

