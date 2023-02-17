Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 868 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 202,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

