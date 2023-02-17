Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

