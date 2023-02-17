Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 93 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $254.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.