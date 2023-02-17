Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $200.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

