Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.