Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

