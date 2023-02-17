Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRS opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $51.71.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

