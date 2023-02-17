Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $420,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.