Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 25,603 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,738,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 824,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 469,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,907,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

BCSF opened at $12.96 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.