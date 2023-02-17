Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 341 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 494.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

