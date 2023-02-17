Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $350.71 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $402.87. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

