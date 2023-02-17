Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $121.46.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.