Beldex (BDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $151.34 million and $2.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.15 or 0.06927469 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00079390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00057861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

