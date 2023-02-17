Belrium (BEL) Price Hits $2.56 on Major Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00010749 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $87,163.11 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007846 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

