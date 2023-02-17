BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Down 2.3%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.71 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.
BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.
