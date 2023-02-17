Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

WAC stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting €19.60 ($21.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.67. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €26.90 ($28.92). The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

