Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $30.34. 69,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

